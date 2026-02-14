Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Turns Heads at NBA All-Star Party in Skintight Look

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry isn’t playing in his 12th All-Star Game due to injury, but it’s not stopping his wife Ayesha Curry from enjoying the weekend in Los Angeles, California, where she was spotted at an ASG party rocking a head-turning look.

The 37-year-old four-time NBA champion Steph has been out since January 30 with “runner’s knee.” He was replaced in the game by Toronto Raptors’ Brandon Ingram.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been relegated to cheerleader in February. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It looks like he’ll still be at the festivities this weekend.

Last year with the game at home in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ayesha crushed Steph with her “uncomfortable” outfit while the two watched the All-Star events.

Ayesha just rocked her look at the premiere for Steph’s new animated film “GOAT” where their son Cai, 1, stole the show matching his brother Canon, 7, with his fit.

Ayesha party fit is truly All-Star-level

Now, she was spotted at the Unanimous party on Friday night in this eye-catching skintight fit.

Ayesha Curry looking fabulous at the

Unanimous party during NBA All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/0r37r0Fzq2 — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) February 14, 2026

Yea, that’s a winner for ASG weekend.

What will she break out next?

Meet the Currys

Steph and Ayesha have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina, and they married in 2011.

They have four kids in daughters Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon and Cai as mentioned.

The Curry family | Steph Curry/Instagram

