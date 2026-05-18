Tage Thompson's Wife Rachel Shares Family Moment Before Sabres-Canadiens Game 7

There haven't been many series that have captivated hockey fans during these ongoing NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is because most of the series to this point have been one-sided, with one team dominating and the results not being all that close.

But the same can't be said for the second-round showdown between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres. A winner-take-all Game 7 of this series is taking place on May 18, with the winner advancing and taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in the East Final.

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (6) | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

If the Sabres are going to emerge victorious on Monday night, they'll likely need a great performance from star center Tage Thompson.

The 28-year-old has already scored three goals in this series, and also added three assists in Game 6 alone during what was an 8-3 win for Buffalo. And now that Thompson and his team are playing back home for this pivotal final game of the series, fans have got to be feeling good about what Thompson will do on the ice.

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Tage Thompson's Wife Rachel Shares Photos of 3 Kids During Sabres-Canadiens Series Finale

While he's grateful for all the fans who will be in attendance on Monday night, Thompson would surely say that the most important person in attendance for him would be his wife, Rachel.

These two began dating in college, as both attended the University of Connecticut (UConn). However, Rachel contracted a a rare form of bone cancer while they were dating. But she's now cancer free, the couple got engaged in 2020, and were married in July of 2021.

They also have three children together: a son named Brooks Nathaniel Thompson, who was born in July of 2022, another son named Baker David Thompson, who was born in December of 2023, and a daughter named Indie Mae Thompson, who was born in July of 2025.

Rachel made a wholesome Instagram post of herself and these three children on May 10. The post showed all of them playing around the house with the caption, "hands are full but wouldn’t have it any other way 🫶🏼".

The top comment on the post is from Thompson himself, who wrote, "By far the best mom in the world 😍".

Thompson was a big part of the men's USA hockey team winning a gold medal against Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics earlier this year. But his focus is now on beating the Canadiens on Monday night.