Paige Bueckers Missed Azzi Fudd Wings Press Conference to Visit Ex-Teammate

When the Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, it was hard not to wonder how Fudd's relationship with Wings star Paige Bueckers factored into this decision.

Dallas selected Bueckers with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, just a few weeks after she and Fudd led the UConn Huskies to their first national championship in nearly a decade. Fudd was sitting next to Bueckers at the draft, and the two embraced before Bueckers hugged anyone else after the Wings called her name.

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Paige Bueckers (5) | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

There have been questions about Bueckers and Fudd's relationship before this point. And in the weeks afterwards, the two made it very clear that they were indeed in a romantic relationship.

The two were seen together throughout the summer of 2025, but stopped being seen in public and posting about each other on social media shortly after. This made some wonder whether the two were still together.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd at the 2025 WNBA Draft.



It’s Azzi’s turn now 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8CCgnD8nAP — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 13, 2026

Fast forward to when Fudd was selected by the Wings on April 13. Bueckers (and many other Wings players) were present at the draft, but Bueckers wasn't sitting with Fudd.

Of course, it's nobody's business what Bueckers and Fudd's relationship standing is. But the fact that they're now teammates on the Wings means there are team and professional implications. And this came to a head when a Dallas-based reporter asked Azzi about her and Bueckers' relationship during Azzi's introductory press conference on April 16.

A Wings PR representative stepped in and said Azzi won't be answering personal questions at that time. But this entire exchange turned Fudd and Bueckers' relationship into an even bigger story than it already was.

Kevin Sherrington from the DMN asked Azzi Fudd about her relationship with Paige Bueckers. A Wings rep stepped in and said "I understand why you have to ask that question, but we are going to respectfully decline commenting on players' personal lives."https://t.co/OKX0H9CDBA pic.twitter.com/H2bLhglIqw — WFAA (@wfaa) April 16, 2026

Paige Bueckers' Reason For Not Being at Azzi Fudd's Press Conference Revealed

Many Wings players were at Fudd's introductory press conference on Thursday, but Bueckers was nowhere to be found.

And the reason why was revealed in an April 17 Instagram post: She was in Croatia, visiting her close friend Nika Muhl. The post was captioned, "A trip needed for the soul 🫶🏻 can confirm they have sharks in the Croatian Sea ☺️".

Muhl (who also played with Fudd and Bueckers at UConn) just tore the ACL in her knee for the second straight year, and Bueckers was likely there to show love and support amid what's surely a trying mental time.

Therefore, Bueckers had a very good excuse for not being at Fudd's presser, regardless of where their relationship stands.