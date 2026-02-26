Tate McRae’s Support of Jack Hughes USA Post Sparks Canada Fan Buzz

The biggest story in sports right now is the USA men's hockey squad, given what happened during their Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games gold medal match against Canada on February 22.

All sports fans will know by now that Team USA defeated Team Canada in overtime by a score of 2-1 to secure the USA's first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 1980. 24-year-old star forward Jack Hughes scored the game-winner for Team USA, which has taken him to a whole new echelon of fame and notoriety.

Jack Hughes of United States of America celebrates | IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

However, the USA men's hockey story didn't end with those gold medals. They have remained the talk of the sports world over the past few days, much of which has been backlash because of what was done and said in their locker room after securing their gold medals.

USA President Donald Trump called Team USA on the phone and made a joke about having to invite the USA women's hockey team (who also beat Canada to win gold medals at the Winter Olympics) to the White House, as well as the men. And if Trump didn't invite the women's squad, he would "probably be impeached".

You can hear the genuine pride in Donald Trumps voice when he called the Team USA Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/ch6GbXShwh — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 23, 2026

The USA locker room erupted in laughter after this. Ultimately, both the women's and men's teams were invited to the White House on Tuesday night to attend Trump's State of the Union. The men accepted, while the women declined, which also sparked some outrage.

But Canadian fans likely don't care about any of this. They're surely still grieving their beloved team's bitter defeat to the Southern neighbors.

Connor McDavid of Canada | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Tate McRae Raises Eyebrows After Liking Jack Hughes USA Post

One of the most famous Canadians in the world now is global pop star Tate McRae. There have been rumors that McRae is dating Jack Hughes, given that the two were seen in public together late in 2025.

McRae hadn't shown Hughes any public support throughout the Olympics, perhaps because she wanted to keep her Canadian loyalty.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / Cover-Images

However, Jack's brother, Quinn (who was a star defender on Team USA), made an Instagram post on February 24 where he was hugging Hughes after the USA beat Canada. The post was captioned, "Golden🇺🇸".

Canadian fans noticed that McRae had liked this post.

Quinn Hughes' February 24 Instagram post. | Instagram/@_quinnhughes

It's worth noting that McRae has since unliked this photo, and it now isn't visible on the post. But the photo proof of her like has made waves on social media and angered many of her Canadian fans.

miss tate mcrae don’t you ever call yourself canada down and then go and like a post like this ever again pic.twitter.com/ykdZr0MQCl — ໊ash (@2H4NDS) February 25, 2026

It will be interesting to see whether McRae ever addresses Team USA's win directly.