Taylor Fritz's GF Morgan Riddle Flaunts Pink Workout Fit Before Stan Wawrinka Match

Taylor Fritz hopes to finally break through to win his first career Grand Slam at the 2026 Australian Open.

Standing in his way are tennis men's single heavyweights like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic, with an insane 34 majors between them, but in only the third round, the No. 9 ranked 28-year-old American faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, who is defying Father Time to attempt one last run at greatness at 40 years old.

Taylor Fritz snuggles with girlfriend Morgan Riddle. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Fritz's famous tennis WAG girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has been by his side throughout the first major of the year in Melbourne, flexing many fantastic looks already, despite having respond to outrageous "pregnant" comments from social media trolls.

Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

To unwind before probably the most anticipated match so far at this year's tournament, the fashion influencer showed off an all-pink workout fit.

Morgan Riddle flexes a pink workout fit at the Australian Open. | Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Riddle slayed a baby-blue long sleeve, off-shoulder knit top with a matching maxi skirt earlier in this year's Aussie Open, and if Fritz is able to get passed Wawrinka, he's unfortunately on the same side of the bracket as the 24-time major winner Djokovic, 38, and the back-to-back defending champion Sinner, 24.

Hopefully Fritz can make it to those showdowns so that Riddle can show off more of her amazing ensembles, both in the gym and at her boyfriend's matches.

Morgan RIddle poses before the French Open. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

