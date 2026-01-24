Taylor Fritz's GF Morgan Riddle Flaunts Pink Workout Fit Before Stan Wawrinka Match
Taylor Fritz hopes to finally break through to win his first career Grand Slam at the 2026 Australian Open.
Standing in his way are tennis men's single heavyweights like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic, with an insane 34 majors between them, but in only the third round, the No. 9 ranked 28-year-old American faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, who is defying Father Time to attempt one last run at greatness at 40 years old.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle addresses 'pregnant' talk in Australian Open blue fit
Fritz's famous tennis WAG girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has been by his side throughout the first major of the year in Melbourne, flexing many fantastic looks already, despite having respond to outrageous "pregnant" comments from social media trolls.
To unwind before probably the most anticipated match so far at this year's tournament, the fashion influencer showed off an all-pink workout fit.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle stuns in black dress selfie as US Open begins
Riddle slayed a baby-blue long sleeve, off-shoulder knit top with a matching maxi skirt earlier in this year's Aussie Open, and if Fritz is able to get passed Wawrinka, he's unfortunately on the same side of the bracket as the 24-time major winner Djokovic, 38, and the back-to-back defending champion Sinner, 24.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Raises Eyebrows by Missing Australian Open So Far
Hopefully Fritz can make it to those showdowns so that Riddle can show off more of her amazing ensembles, both in the gym and at her boyfriend's matches.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.