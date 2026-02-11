Travis Kelce Finds ‘Home’ Away From Football Amid Chiefs Retirement Uncertainty

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has nothing left to prove in his football career.

He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, and has already cemented himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. And now that he's 36 years old, there are questions about how much longer he'll continue to play in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kelce was contemplating retirement after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles last year before ultimately coming back. Now he faces the same uncertainty after an underwhelming Chiefs campaign.

Kansas City certainly wants him back. A February 8 report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made that clear, as he said that Kelce, "has been in touch with his team about a potential return and Kansas City wants him back... The plan is to reconvene after the Super Bowl to finalize a plan that works for both parties."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What's for sure is that Kelce has kept busy this offseason, including taking part in the iconic Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am last week.

Kelce hit a fantastic shot on the legendary 16th hole that went viral.

This is an unbelievably good shot by @tkelce under that pressure and spotlight of the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am! What a dart by Travis Kelce!!! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hva9JcWEO7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 4, 2026

Travis Kelce Glows About Golf Outing Amid NFL Retirement Uncertainty

Travis is still producing weekly episodes of his "No Heights" podcast alongside his brother, Jason. And something he said on their February 11 episode is turning heads.

"It's such a unique experience... I was in my element," Kelce said of the 16th hole of that Waste Management Open. "You give me a bunch of drunk people, with an opportunity to get them fired up.

"I feel like that's my home. That's like my home, and I felt very comfortable," he added.

Travis Kelce smiles after making a birdie on the 16th hole | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelce saying he found a "home" at this golf event doesn't necessarily mean anything about his NFL future. But Chiefs fans would prefer that he was referring to the football field as his "home" right now.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

