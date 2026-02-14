Brittany Mahomes Shares Patrick’s Sweet Valentine’s Gesture For Her, Daughters

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure his girls felt special for Valentine’s Day with a sweet gesture.

Mahomes, who was injured in Week 15 of the season in December that required surgery for a torn ACL and LCL, has been spending a lot of time in the offseason with family, like on New Year’s Eve in this big brace with wife Brittany, daughters Golden and Sterling, and son Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

He’s thankfully walking and looking good as seen at a recent event where Brittany crushed him in her bold dress.

Usually Patrick is coming off being in the Super Bowl this past week after the Chiefs made five in six years before missing the playoffs this season.

The only celebrating he was doing this past week was Brittany’s fire Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover shoot. Brittany is still celebrating her achievement.

Brittany Mahomes’ SI Swimsuit cover on a cake. | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany, 30, has also been sharing adorable family moments recently like baby Golden showing off her crazy balancing skills like she’s dad playing QB.

Now, she showed off this adorable photo of Sterling with flowers from dad and two other sets with one for her and one for Golden. She wrote, “3 sets of flowers for his 3 girls 🥺🤍 We love you!! @patrickmahomes.”

Sterling with her flowers | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes sure knows how to win on and off the field.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

