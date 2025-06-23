Taylor Swift hid a clever Travis Kelce Easter egg in her jewelry on NYC date
After taking a months-long break from the spotlight earlier this year — following the wrap-up of the Eras Tour and the 2025 Super Bowl — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in action, hitting the town for date nights all over the country.
The pair's latest outing was in New York City on Friday, June 20, during which the Grammy winner layered multiple necklaces along with her flirty fit — a cornflower blue tank top paired with a pleated, pinstriped light blue mini skirt. (Kelce, for his part, matched Swift's monochromatic theme in a pale blue U.S. soccer polo and white shorts.) While the couple makes headlines whenever they step out together, this time it was several of the "Maroon" singer's necklaces that caught everyone's attention.
Per Page Six, the "Maroon" artist donned a Foundrae opal piece, significant because it's Kelce's October birthstone (and the luxury brand's website touts the charm as symbolizing "true love."
Keeping with the mystical theme, Swift paired the necklace with another — one that featured her own zodiac sign, Sagittarius. This one's even more of an Easter egg, as the constellation is made up of a bow and arrow. While the "Guilty as Sin?" singer notably has a track called "The Archer" off of her 2019 album, "Lover," the bow and arrow is also Kelce's signature move on the football field — with the Kansas City Chiefs home field being, of course, the Arrowhead Stadium.
Swift herself emulated Kelce's trademark move during one of her London Eras Tour shows last year. Not only was the Chiefs tight end in the audience, she also incorporated the gesture into her choreography for her performance of "So High School," the most obvious "Tortured Poets Department" track about her romance with Kelce.