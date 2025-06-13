Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's 'red' date night at NHL’s Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are having tons of fun this summer. In recent weeks, the couple was spotted on date nights in New York City, and feeling the love at a friend's wedding. This Thursday night, the couple appears to be keeping that romantic spirit alive and well.
On Thursday, June 12, Swift and Kelce were spotted at Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was dressed in a soft red long sleeved shirt and matching red shorts, and a red and white cap. Ironically, the “Red” hitmaker was wearing a beige trench coat, but had touches of red in her outfit with red lipstick, and a silver and red cup. Needless to say, it’s evident which team this power couple is cheering for.
While the two have been dialing back their presence in the limelight recently, they both have a lot to celebrate this summer. Earlier this month, Swift purchased the rights to the master recordings for her first six albums after a widely publicized legal battle with music manager Scooter Braun and Shamrock Holdings. Though the Chiefs are in their offseason right now, Kelce is set to make an appearance in “Happy Gilmore 2,” which is premiering on Netflix later this month.
This summer will be one that the couple remembers all too well.
