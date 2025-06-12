Travis Kelce sends Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy with one tiny little detail
After several months of some much-needed time out of the spotlight, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently resurfaced at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's cousin's wedding, with the pair taking sweet photos together and with guests.
Now, another — smaller — detail has caught the eyes of dedicated fans, thanks to a June 9 paparazzi shot of Kelce carrying a gym bag into a Florida fitness center. While the three-time Super Bowl champion looked fit in a gray tee and a backwards white baseball cap, it wasn't Kelce's appearance that people were buzzing about — it was what seemed to be in his bag that had followers freaking out.
Ever eagle-eyed, fans took a look into a close-up of Kelce's gym bag, seeing what appeared to be the recognizable, ombre pink spine of Swift's Eras Tour book.
X (formerly known as Twitter) was immediately flooded with zoomed-in photos and theories that the book in Kelce's luggage was, indeed, an ode to Swift and her historic tour. (Kelce, for his part, made a surprise appearance onstage at one of the pop icon's London shows last year.)
"the concept of travis taking an eras tour book to the gym," one fan wrote, accompanying their post with the GIF of Wicked star Cynthia Erivo running her long nails over her head.
"travis carrying the eras tour book is so cute," another person gushed, adding the sobbing emoji.
A third X user praised Kelce (allegedly) carrying Swift's book in his bag, calling it "such a tayhusband thing to do."
