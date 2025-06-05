Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift have low-key dinner besides his crazy checkered pants
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a lot to celebrate recently. As such, the couple was spotted out in Palm Beach, Florida, for a night out.
The recording artist and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend can celebrate Swift buying back the rights to her original six albums in a bombshell announcement. Even Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes got emotional with three words over it.
It’s the offseason for Kelce, who has dropped a ton of weight, but he’s been doing hid New Heights podcast with his brother Jason where they just had Shaq on who revealed he’s a huge Swiftie and lip synced her a song.
Travis may have not take Taylor on a date to a New York Knicks game as actor Ben Stiller said would make happen, but he took her to a very normal-looking restaurant full of other people.
Travis wore some unreal checkered pants to dinner, however, as well while Swift impressed in a black minidress on the way out as cameras captured.
Travis is set to open his new steakhouse 1587 Prime this summer with his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Maybe he will take Swift there instead next time.
It doesn’t matter where they were, Travis and Taylor had plenty to celebrate.
