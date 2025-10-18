Diego Pavia's mom flexes custom '2' Vanderbilt fit celebrating big LSU win
Diego Pavia has done the impossible - make Vanderbilt a team to be reckoned with in the SEC.
The from out-of-nowhere New Mexico native has become a breakout Cinderella sensation for Vandy, and that storybook journey continued today in an upset win over LSU, 31-24.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks elite Ole Miss boots fit for big Georgia game
The 24-year-old SEC Newcomer of the Year last season, along with earning second-team All-SEC honors credits his mom, Antoinette Padilla, who raised him all by herself, for giving him that relentless attitude that makes him such a likeable personality.
"I didn't grow up with a whole lot," Pavia told Kirk Herbstreit earlier in the season. "My mom's a single mom and she's a backbone to our family. When I didn't have a whole lot, it was like, 'What's my way out?'"
RELATED: Lane Kiffin reacts to Nick Saban's wife suggesting Penn State job for him
His way out has been college football, and now he's striking Heisman poses beating SEC blue bloods like the LSU Tigers.
Mom also went viral after Pavia had a back-and-forth with comedian Theo Von earlier in the season, who said that Antoinette owed her a date.
Pavia had fun with it, quipping back that it would only happen if Von got him a date with popstar Tate McRae.
RELATED: Kylan Darnell turns heads in unique Alabama fit for Tennessee game working on ESPN
Mom turned heads again with her custom "2" fit head-to-toe cheering on her son today in Nashville, Tennessee, in a black top with jeans full of gold showing support for Diego.
In the postgame interview, Pavia's mom was shown again, probably looking to give her son a big hug.
For what it's worth, it looks like Pavia has a girlfriend not named McRae.
Who knows, maybe Diego and his mother Antoinette will eventually be celebrating together in New York City as he hoists up the Heisman Trophy.
From no D-I offers to the best college football player in America, now that would be an insane dream come true.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words