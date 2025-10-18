The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Diego Pavia's mom flexes custom '2' Vanderbilt fit celebrating big LSU win

The Vanderbilt star credits his mother for his success, and she showed off her pride in a one-of-a-kind look for their big LSU victory.

Matthew Graham

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates following the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates following the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diego Pavia has done the impossible - make Vanderbilt a team to be reckoned with in the SEC.

The from out-of-nowhere New Mexico native has become a breakout Cinderella sensation for Vandy, and that storybook journey continued today in an upset win over LSU, 31-24.

Diego Pavia
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates following the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 24-year-old SEC Newcomer of the Year last season, along with earning second-team All-SEC honors credits his mom, Antoinette Padilla, who raised him all by herself, for giving him that relentless attitude that makes him such a likeable personality.

"I didn't grow up with a whole lot," Pavia told Kirk Herbstreit earlier in the season. "My mom's a single mom and she's a backbone to our family. When I didn't have a whole lot, it was like, 'What's my way out?'"

Diego Pavia
Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates the win with the student section against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

His way out has been college football, and now he's striking Heisman poses beating SEC blue bloods like the LSU Tigers.

Mom also went viral after Pavia had a back-and-forth with comedian Theo Von earlier in the season, who said that Antoinette owed her a date.

Pavia had fun with it, quipping back that it would only happen if Von got him a date with popstar Tate McRae.

Mom turned heads again with her custom "2" fit head-to-toe cheering on her son today in Nashville, Tennessee, in a black top with jeans full of gold showing support for Diego.

In the postgame interview, Pavia's mom was shown again, probably looking to give her son a big hug.

For what it's worth, it looks like Pavia has a girlfriend not named McRae.

Who knows, maybe Diego and his mother Antoinette will eventually be celebrating together in New York City as he hoists up the Heisman Trophy.

From no D-I offers to the best college football player in America, now that would be an insane dream come true.

