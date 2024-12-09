Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco relationship timeline
Love and sports go hand-in-hand —and Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel are a perfect example.
Josie, who is the daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco, began her romance with the ex-NFL player earlier this year. Here is a full rundown of how the partnership began.
THINGS BECAME OFFICIAL AT A CONCERT
Canseco and Manziel became an official couple in April of 2024, when the two shared photos of one another on their Instagram stories while attending Morgan Wallen's performance at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival. One black and white photo of the two of them together went viral, revealing the relationship to the world.
BOTH WERE IN RELATIONSHIPS PRIOR
Both Canseco and Manziel have been in relationships before. Canseco reportedly dated Brody Jenner in 2019 following his split from his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. However, she was also romantically linked to famed YouT ube personality turned WWE star, Logan Paul, but that relationship didn't last very long. Meanwhile, Manziel was coming off of a marriage with Brie Tiesi, who he divorced in 2021. The former Heisman Trophy winner did reunite with Tiesi in the reality series, Selling Sunset.
JOSIE CANSECO HAS SPOKEN PUBLICLY ABOUT DATING MANZIEL
While somewhat private, Canseco has spoken publicly about her relationship with Manziel. During an interview with Us Weekly in July 2024, she explained how considerate he is of her feelings.
“I like to make fun of him from time to time because I do get the princess treatment,” she said to the outlet. “He takes such good care of me. I couldn’t have asked for any better right now.”
In the same interview, the model expressed that she had nothing to hide, but did want to keep her relationship with Manziel between them.
“I also think there’s a lot of beauty in keeping my relationship personal and between us,” said Canseco. “I have nothing to hide, but at the same time, I think it’s going to be healthy for us to grow together to be the people we want to be if it’s not all publicized.”
Despite their efforts to keep themselves out of the public eye, Canseco and Manziel have garnered some online interest due to their own doings. Manziel recently shared a photo of him and Canseco bathing together, where the football player is playfully tugging at her hair. The shot, which has since been deleted, was released on December 6, 2024 — Manziel's 32nd birthday — along with a more traditional photo of them enjoying some cake.
Even though the relationship is still fresh in 2024, Canseco and Manziel are clearly comfortable with each other, and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
