Drake wears Johnny Manziel coat dissing Gillie Da Kid in surprise choice

Drake knows all about feuds, but it's stunning the global popstar is choosing the Texas A&M football icon vs. the Philly rapper who has had his back.

Matthew Graham

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Drake knows about bitter feuds.

The global popstar had a throwdown for the ages with rapper Kendrick Lamar, with a majority of the general public feeling Kendrick won the war. Heck, the 38-year-old hitmaker even changed up his LeBron James tattoo in their failed friendship.

Drake
Peter Llewellyn-Imagn Images

One of the highest-selling artists of all time, with the most Top 10 singles in the history of the Billboard charts with 81, had a big defender in that beef: Gillie Da Kid. Gillie, 41, who is originally from Philly, has also become sort of a sports celebrity with his viral Philadelphia Eagles social media posts.

So how did we get here?

Cam Newton vs. Gillie

Cam Newton
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Out of nowhere, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, 36, and Gillie got into a war of words over Jalen Hurts, the current Super Bowl LIX MVP, and of course, winner vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout victory, 40-22. Newton never won a Super Bowl, losing to the Denver Broncos during his MVP season with the Carolina Panthers.

It all reached a boiling point when Gillie, holding the Eagles' Lombardi Trophy last week, which the franchise probably wasn't thrilled about, went off again on Newton, also a Heisman Trophy winner, about not winning it all: "Cam ain't never had one of these."

Manziel vs. Gillie

Johnny Manziel
Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnny Manziel, former Texas A&M football legend and fellow Heisman Trophy winner turned NFL first-round bust, still only 32, joined the feud to have Newton's back.

"Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest f***ing loser on the planet," Manziel tweeted on X. "Talking like you’ve f***ing done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the f*** out of you, trust."

Gillie came after Manziel with a curse-laden retort, wearing Eagles gear covered in a white substance to make fun of the failed Cleveland Browns quarterback's partying ways in his past.

Drake chooses Manziel surprisingly

Now in walks Drake, choosing to be part of yet another feud.

It's clear he's made his choice, wearing this custom fit at his Manchester, England show, which reades, "WE'LL GO TO HELL BOUT JOHNNY MANZIEL."

Manziel, naturally, happily showed off the coat on his social media handles, making it clear that this is still an ongoing saga.

Rap fans couldn't believe Drake's choice given Gillie had staunchly defended Drake in his beef with Kendrick.

It seems, though, that Manziel and Drake have been friends for some time, so maybe that's why Drake's choice is clear.

Gillie has had several IG Stories since knowing Drake wore the coat, but as of this posting, he has not responded. Stay tuned...

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

