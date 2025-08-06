Drake wears Johnny Manziel coat dissing Gillie Da Kid in surprise choice
Drake knows about bitter feuds.
The global popstar had a throwdown for the ages with rapper Kendrick Lamar, with a majority of the general public feeling Kendrick won the war. Heck, the 38-year-old hitmaker even changed up his LeBron James tattoo in their failed friendship.
RELATED: LeBron James’ wife Savannah crushes Drake with husband partying on beach
One of the highest-selling artists of all time, with the most Top 10 singles in the history of the Billboard charts with 81, had a big defender in that beef: Gillie Da Kid. Gillie, 41, who is originally from Philly, has also become sort of a sports celebrity with his viral Philadelphia Eagles social media posts.
So how did we get here?
Cam Newton vs. Gillie
Out of nowhere, former NFL MVP Cam Newton, 36, and Gillie got into a war of words over Jalen Hurts, the current Super Bowl LIX MVP, and of course, winner vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout victory, 40-22. Newton never won a Super Bowl, losing to the Denver Broncos during his MVP season with the Carolina Panthers.
It all reached a boiling point when Gillie, holding the Eagles' Lombardi Trophy last week, which the franchise probably wasn't thrilled about, went off again on Newton, also a Heisman Trophy winner, about not winning it all: "Cam ain't never had one of these."
Manziel vs. Gillie
Johnny Manziel, former Texas A&M football legend and fellow Heisman Trophy winner turned NFL first-round bust, still only 32, joined the feud to have Newton's back.
"Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest f***ing loser on the planet," Manziel tweeted on X. "Talking like you’ve f***ing done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the f*** out of you, trust."
Gillie came after Manziel with a curse-laden retort, wearing Eagles gear covered in a white substance to make fun of the failed Cleveland Browns quarterback's partying ways in his past.
Drake chooses Manziel surprisingly
Now in walks Drake, choosing to be part of yet another feud.
It's clear he's made his choice, wearing this custom fit at his Manchester, England show, which reades, "WE'LL GO TO HELL BOUT JOHNNY MANZIEL."
Manziel, naturally, happily showed off the coat on his social media handles, making it clear that this is still an ongoing saga.
Rap fans couldn't believe Drake's choice given Gillie had staunchly defended Drake in his beef with Kendrick.
It seems, though, that Manziel and Drake have been friends for some time, so maybe that's why Drake's choice is clear.
Gillie has had several IG Stories since knowing Drake wore the coat, but as of this posting, he has not responded. Stay tuned...
