Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning has heartwarming Quinn Ewers birthday message

The current Longhorns quarterback wishes the former one a happy birthday with a touching message.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s Arch Manning’s time to shine for the Texas Longhorns, but before him it was Quinn Ewers’. Manning took time to wish his quarterback bro a happy 22nd birthday on Saturday as Ewers prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

Ewers spent the last three seasons at Texas after transferring from the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinal game where Texas would fall to the eventual champion Buckeyes.

Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3).
Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3). / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Ewers finished his career with 36 games played while going 737 of 1,135 passing for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, the hype around Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew Arch has been real. At just 19, Manning passed for 930 yards and nine touchdowns as well as four scores on the ground as Ewers’ backup.

The new starter wished the old one a happy birthday with the message, “Happy bday @quinn_ewers thanks for being a good guy.”

Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers
Arch Manning/Instagram

How touching.

While Ewers is projected to be a mid-round pick by many mocks (but as high as the second round), Manning could be the next Peyton and Eli and go No. 1 overall in the future.

Arch Mannin
The hype is real around Arch in Texas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s nice to see the young buck giving a public shoutout to the old one on his birthday.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

