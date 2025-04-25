Shedeur Sanders, bro Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis before NFL Draft Day 2
Shedeur Sanders wasn’t supposed to be undrafted heading into Day 2 of the NFL draft. His older brother and former Colorado Buffaloes teammate Shilo Sanders isn’t likely going until Day 3 — if that. The two had some fun before they know their draft fates while hilariously trying to decide it themselves over a game of tennis.
When Shedeur wasn’t selected over and over again on Thursday, even his former teammate Travis Hunter — who went No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars — was visibly upset. Hunter even supported Shedeur via FaceTime in the ultimate gesture of friendship.
After not being selected, the 23-year-old Shedeur had a classy reaction and speech while rocking his ridiculously massive and expensive chain. He followed that up by rapping to all those that showed up for him.
Friday was a different day and Shedeur — and his brother — seemed to just be having fun letting the process play out. They had a friendly game of tennis going with one of those kids games of “whoever wins” going on. This time, it was tied to their draft fates: “Whoever wins this getting drafted first.”
That’s some amazing stuff right there, and some brotherly love from the sons of Deion Sanders.
Shedeur won’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round, and then no doubt will support brother Shilo, 25, during the rest of the draft.
