The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders, bro Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis before NFL Draft Day 2

Both Colorado Buffaloes players and sons of coach Deion Sanders make light of not being picked yet.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t supposed to be undrafted heading into Day 2 of the NFL draft. His older brother and former Colorado Buffaloes teammate Shilo Sanders isn’t likely going until Day 3 — if that. The two had some fun before they know their draft fates while hilariously trying to decide it themselves over a game of tennis.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Shilo and Shedeur with mom Pilar / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

RELATED: Shilo Sanders’ hilarious reaction to NFL draft after bro Shedeur’s first-round fall

When Shedeur wasn’t selected over and over again on Thursday, even his former teammate Travis Hunter — who went No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguarswas visibly upset. Hunter even supported Shedeur via FaceTime in the ultimate gesture of friendship.

After not being selected, the 23-year-old Shedeur had a classy reaction and speech while rocking his ridiculously massive and expensive chain. He followed that up by rapping to all those that showed up for him.

RELATED: Ryan Clark’s epic reaction to Steelers not taking Shedeur Sanders in NFL draft

Friday was a different day and Shedeur — and his brother — seemed to just be having fun letting the process play out. They had a friendly game of tennis going with one of those kids games of “whoever wins” going on. This time, it was tied to their draft fates: “Whoever wins this getting drafted first.”

That’s some amazing stuff right there, and some brotherly love from the sons of Deion Sanders.

Shedeur won’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round, and then no doubt will support brother Shilo, 25, during the rest of the draft.

The Sanders boys
The Sanders boys / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships