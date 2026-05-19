Tommy Paul's Fiancée Paige Lorenze Shares Green Swimsuit Pic Before French Open

Given that the Australian Open was about four months ago at this point, the tennis world is eager for another major tournament to sink its teeth into. And thankfully for them, the wait is just about over, as the 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros) is set to begin this upcoming weekend.

As excited as fans should be about this (and they certainly are), it feels like the field of potential winners this year is as thin as ever. This is mostly because Jannik Sinner is in the best form of his life and has won the past five tournaments he has competed in. Plus, since Carlos Alcaraz is still sidelined with a wrist injury, it's hard to imagine anybody will be able to beat Sinner in France.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

That being said, anything can happen during a tennis match between world-class performers. And there are still plenty of world-class performers competing in Roland Garros this year.

One of them is American standout Tommy Paul. While Paul hasn't been in great form of late (he lost in the Round of 32 at the Italian Open and in the Round of 62 at the Madrid Open), he has shown to be streaky in the past. And if he can find his form early in France, he could be a dark horse contender to face Sinner late in the tournament.

Tommy Paul of the United States | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Paige Lorenze Turns Heads With Swimsuit Post Before Tommy Paul's French Open Run

If there's one person who is rooting for Paul to right the ship in France, it's his fiancée, influencer and entrepreneur Paige Lorenze. The couple was engaged last summer, and she's usually seen with him at his tournaments.

Lorenze does a great job with her own social media accounts, largely because it's part of her job to remain active and draw attention.

Paige Lorenze | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

And Lorenze certainly accomplished that on Monday, as she made an Instagram post that showed her wearing a neon green swimsuit (that was about the same color as a tennis ball).

The post didn't have a caption, and it doesn't appear that it needed one to get a strong reaction from Lorenze's fans and followers.

Fans can expect to see Lorenze supporting Ryan at the French Open over the next couple weeks. And she'll surely be getting off some great outfits while she's there. And hopefully Ryan is in the tournament long enough for her to get to showcase them.