Tommy Paul's Fiancée Paige Lorenze Shares Courtside Kiss Before French Open Match

It has been a long time since the field for a major tennis tournament has been more open than with the 2026 French Open right now.

This is because the world's top two players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz (who are on a different level compared to their peers), are not competing. Alcaraz couldn't partake in this year's Roland-Garros as he recovers from an injury, and Sinner suffered a shocking second-round upset on May 28.

Not to mention that other top American players like Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz have also been eliminated in the early rounds, which means that the French Open is very much up for grabs.

Ben Shelton of the United States | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

The good news for American tennis fans is that there are still several quality players competing in Roland-Garros. Frances Tiafoe has already advanced to the Round of 32 after his May 28 victory, and Tommy Paul is facing Caspur Ruud in the Round of 32 on Friday morning.

Paul is the No. 24 seed in the tournament but is one of the better-known players competing, at least in pop culture. This is because his fiancée, Paige Lorenze, is a huge name in her own right, and their relationship has helped both raise their respective profiles.

Paige Lorenze | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Paige Lorenze Makes Loving Social Media Post Before Fiancé Tommy Paul's French Open Match

Lorenze typically attends Paul's tournaments, and she has been at this year's French Open.

This was shown with a post Lorenze made to her Instagram story on May 29, which featured several photos and videos of her time in France. The post was captioned, "french open whites" (a reference to the white outfits she has been wearing), and one of the videos included shows Lorenze and Paul sharing a kiss while Paul is standing on a court.

There are also several photos of the white outfit Lorenze is alluding to, which has gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media.

Paul has been playing well of late, having recently lost in the final of the Bitpanda Hamburg Open earlier this month after beating Alex de Minaur in the semifinal.

The same can be said for Casper Ruud, however, as he recently advanced to the Italian Open final before losing to Jannik Sinner. Therefore, the winner of Friday's match should have a good shot of advancing deeper into the tournament and potentially set themselves up to be a dark horse candidate to win.