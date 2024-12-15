Who is Travis Hunter’s dad who missed the Heisman Trophy ceremony?
Travis Hunter had a night to remember in New York in front of family and friends while winning the Heisman Trophy. His dad, however, wasn’t in attendance. Who is Travis Hunter Sr.?
While Hunter became the first two-way star Heisman since Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson in 1997, and the first as a Colorado Buffaloes player since Rashaan Salaam in 1994, he tanked everyone from his fiancée Leanna Lenee who sizzled in a jaw-dropping dress, to his brother Trayvis, to his mom Ferrante Edmond, to all his coaches, and then his dad, Travis Hunter Sr. In his speech, Hunter said:
”And I want to say something to my father. He's not here to be able to make it, but I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man look at your older son. I did it for you, man. All the times that you didn't get to see me. When the times you came to see my games, from not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and come to see me, man. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can't, but trust me, I got you. I'm bringing the trophy home. I love you.”
Hunter’s dad elected to stay home in Boynton Beach, Florida, for Saturday's ceremony. He told The Palm Beach Post, "I don't want to go," he said. "I want to be there when he gets married and when he gets drafted. I'm going to watch this from home."
Hunter Sr. was recently released from jail on December 5 for a 90-day sentence for a crime in 2023.
While he didn’t show up for the Heisman ceremony, dad did show up to games at Jackson State and Colorado to follow his generational talent and consensus top 5 NFL pick son play. He said, “it hurt” not being able to see Jr. play while he was in jail.
The 39-year-old Sr. definitely helped Hunter with his genes as he’s a Boynton Beach high school legend himself. As a 15-year-old in 2001, Hunter Sr. was clocked electronically in the 100-meter sprint at 10.82 seconds. In 2004, he set Boynton Beach's school record in the 4x100-meter relay (41.63s) in a record stands to this day even with relay teams featuring future Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in 2014 and 2015.
Hunter Jr. is a West Palm Beach Florida native, but mom moved him when he was in high school to Suwanee, Georgia, where he played high school football at Collins Hill High School. The rest is history.
Hopefully dad can make his son’s wedding to Lenee as he said, and get to watch him play in the NFL.
