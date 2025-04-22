Court Allows Travis Hunter's Father to Attend NFL Draft With Son
When Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter hears his name called in the NFL draft Thursday, it appears he will have his father by his side.
Travis Hunter Sr. will be permitted to join his son in Green Bay for the draft, a court recently ruled via Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post.
Hunter Sr., 39, has been serving a year of probation under home confinement. He was arrested in 2023 on drug and gun charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail. Per D'Angelo, Hunter will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday and return Friday under strict conditions.
"[My father's] not here and wasn't able to make it but I know you're watching on TV," Hunter Jr. said in his Heisman acceptance speech in December. "Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through, man... Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man."
Hunter Jr. is expected to go in the top five; only three Buffaloes have ever done that, and none since wide receiver Michael Westbrook in 1995.