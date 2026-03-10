Travis Kelce Drops 3-Word Verdict on Taylor Swift’s Role in Retirement Talks

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has nothing left to prove on the football field.

The 36-year-old is already a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time First-Team All-Pro honoree, and will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in football history. Given his age and where the Chiefs are as a franchise right now, there was some speculation that Kelce might decide to call it a career this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Kelce is already winning off the field, given that he's engaged to music sensation Taylor Swift, who is one of the most famous people in the world right now.

With Swift waiting at home, one couldn't blame Kelce for hanging up the cleats for good. However, that is not the direction Kelce is taking, as he has announced that he intends to return for at least one more season and hopefully make a push for another Super Bowl.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce Explains Taylor Swift's Impact on Chiefs Return Decision

Kelce was the guest on a March 10 segment on "The Pat McAfee Show". When McAfee asked whether watching Swift navigate her own stardom has helped Kelce come to a decision about when he wants to retire or keep playing, he said, "Without a doubt. Without a doubt," per an X post from Pat McAfee.

Kelce then added, "We share the same love for what we do. And we've had this, fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. And it's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies, and things like that. And on top of that, still seeing her have that love and guy in what she does.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Yeah, of course that's motivating. That's motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée. And knowing that I'm going through something where I'm trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me, something like that definitely motivates me to say, 'You know what? I'm not done either!' I still got some ideas in the back of my mind. I still got some juice left to play this game. Without a doubt," Kelce concluded.

"Taylor and I share the same love for what we do..



It's so motivating watching her do what she does..



I still got some juice left to play the game of football" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UWDQiPRIcE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2026

Kelce clearly finds motivation in what Swift has accomplished in her own career, which has inspired him to keep going in his.

Perhaps Kelce can turn the Chiefs into Super Bowl contenders once again.