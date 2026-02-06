Travis Kelce Blames Taylor Swift For Viral Chair Mishap

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will be in an unfamiliar position when Super Bowl LX takes place on February 8: at someone's home, watching the game on television.

This is because Kelce's Chiefs team didn't make the NFL postseason. This marked the first time since the 2014 season that Kansas City was not competing in the NFL Playoffs. And before this, they had made it to five of the past six Super Bowls and won three of them.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

If there's a silver lining to this playoff omission, it's that Travis gets to spend more time with his global music sensation fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Because Swift isn't on tour right now, she and Kelce have been able to spend quality time together to start 2026.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes with Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the U.S. Open. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

RELATED: Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party

This time together had hilarious consequences, which came to light during the February 4 "New Heights" episode that Kelce filmed from the comfort of Swift's home.

The Kelce brothers were laughing about something when Travis leaned back in the chair he was in, causing it to break. He then said, "Taylor is gonna kill me!"

WARNING: This week’s episode is dangerously funny



TOMORROW. SUPER BOWL PREVIEW WITH TWO SPECIAL GUESTS pic.twitter.com/aWfksOzCMt — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 3, 2026

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first Guinness World Record milestone as a couple

This chair mishap went supremely viral, amassing millions of social media views.

Travis Kelce Jokes Taylor Swift's Sourdough Led to Broken Chair

Travis Kelce was on the February 6 episode of his sister-in-law Kylie's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. When speaking about what went wrong with this viral broken chair, he said, "I'm not gonna lie, I broke Taylor's chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough.

"Good gut health, though. Love you!" he then added with a wry smile.

TRAVIS KELCE SAYS THAT HE BROKE TAYLOR SWIFT’S $10,000 CHAIR BECAUSE OF ALL THE WEIGHT HE GAINED FROM HER SOURDOUGH.



💀💀💀



No way.

pic.twitter.com/4uvL8IzLlt — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 6, 2026

Hopefully, Swift can laugh about Kelce's reasoning for breaking her chair. And hopefully the chair itself wasn't too expensive.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex