Travis Kelce Blames Taylor Swift For Viral Chair Mishap
In this story:
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will be in an unfamiliar position when Super Bowl LX takes place on February 8: at someone's home, watching the game on television.
This is because Kelce's Chiefs team didn't make the NFL postseason. This marked the first time since the 2014 season that Kansas City was not competing in the NFL Playoffs. And before this, they had made it to five of the past six Super Bowls and won three of them.
RELATED: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
If there's a silver lining to this playoff omission, it's that Travis gets to spend more time with his global music sensation fiancée, Taylor Swift.
Because Swift isn't on tour right now, she and Kelce have been able to spend quality time together to start 2026.
RELATED: Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party
This time together had hilarious consequences, which came to light during the February 4 "New Heights" episode that Kelce filmed from the comfort of Swift's home.
The Kelce brothers were laughing about something when Travis leaned back in the chair he was in, causing it to break. He then said, "Taylor is gonna kill me!"
RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first Guinness World Record milestone as a couple
This chair mishap went supremely viral, amassing millions of social media views.
Travis Kelce Jokes Taylor Swift's Sourdough Led to Broken Chair
Travis Kelce was on the February 6 episode of his sister-in-law Kylie's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. When speaking about what went wrong with this viral broken chair, he said, "I'm not gonna lie, I broke Taylor's chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough.
"Good gut health, though. Love you!" he then added with a wry smile.
Hopefully, Swift can laugh about Kelce's reasoning for breaking her chair. And hopefully the chair itself wasn't too expensive.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.