Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his global music sensation fiancée, Taylor Swift, will get a rare opportunity to watch a Super Bowl together this weekend.

This is because Kelce's Chiefs squad didn't make the playoffs this season, marking the first time since Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 that Kansas City wasn't playing in the Super Bowl, which is instead taking place between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on January 26, 2025. | Emily Curiel / IMAGO

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first Guinness World Record milestone as a couple

And since Swift isn't touring at the moment, the couple has been able to spend some quality time together for the start of 2026.

The one thing that Kelce still has going on is his "New Heights" podcast, which is co-hosted by him and his former NFL lineman brother, Jason, and releases weekly episodes.

Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate on March 5, 2024. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

RELATED: ESPN Star Katie Feeney Turns Heads at Pro Bowl With Bold Knee-High Boots Fit

Travis Kelce's Chair Break Prompts Hilarious Response

Travis appeared to film the duo's February 4 "New Heights" episode from the comfort of Swift's home, given that it wasn't his usual filming background. However, there was nothing comfortable about one moment during the show.

The Kelce brothers were laughing about something Jason was saying when Travis leaned back in the chair he was in, which caused it to break.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

RELATED: 49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Kristin Causes Stir in Ab-Revealing Fit for Pro Bowl

This made both of them laugh even harder before Travis seemed to realize what consequences breaking this chair might have.

Jason asked whether Travis was all right, and he responded by saying, "We're good."

He then added, "Taylor is gonna kill me!" with a smile, which prompted a huge laugh from Jason.

WARNING: This week’s episode is dangerously funny



TOMORROW. SUPER BOWL PREVIEW WITH TWO SPECIAL GUESTS pic.twitter.com/aWfksOzCMt — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 3, 2026

Of course, Travis was merely saying this tongue-in-cheek. But it's still funny to hear him talking about how Taylor might respond to him breaking one of her chairs.

Travis will have to find another chair to sit in when watching the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game on December 25, 2025. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama