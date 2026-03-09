Travis Kelce Makes Decision on Return to Chiefs

After months of speculation about Travis Kelce potentially retiring from the NFL, Chiefs fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The tight end is returning for a 14th season in Kansas City, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

SI’s Albert Breer had more details.

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce are working on a deal to brining the future Hall of Famer back for a 14th season in Kansas City, per sources. So he, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will make another run at a fourth Lombardi. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2026

Earlier on Monday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that multiple teams were interested in talking with Kelce. But, it sounds like the 11-time Pro Bowler didn’t want to listen to any other NFL teams—his loyalty lies in K.C. Rapoport added that although Kelce was expected to have “significant interest” from teams in free agency, “that is not what Kelce is all about.” He wants to end his career in Kansas City, that much is clear.

Additionally, Rapoport noted that Kelce is likely turning down “more money” in order to stay with the Chiefs.

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is expected back in Kansas City, as loyalty wins over money. pic.twitter.com/istQXrrWHR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

So, despite all the retirement speculation, Kelce has not played at Arrowhead for the last time in his career. He’ll team up with his best friend Patrick Mahomes for another year in K.C. in hopes to redeem their 2025 season (as they went 6–10 and missed the playoffs) and look to win a fourth Lombardi Trophy together before likely hanging up his cleats for good.

Right after the news dropped, Mahomes posted pictures of him and Kelce to Instagram and used two emojis: an alarm clock and a bow and arrow. They’ll be teaming up for their 10th season together.

The Chiefs wanted Kelce back

Chris Jones always believed Kelce would be running it back in Kansas City for another year. He was asked multiple times about his teammate’s future, and he always emphasized how he wasn’t “buying” the retirement talks. In the end, Jones was right.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was respectful about Kelce taking his time to make a decision, but he made it clear that the team was definitely open to having the tight end come back. Both Reid and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt spotlighted how they had no doubt Kelce could still play at the highest level.

Kelce will now get to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, as the OC is returning to the Chiefs this season. Both Kelce and Mahomes previously talked about how excited they were to have Bieniemy back, and now Kelce will actually get to work with him.

What Kelce said about retirement this offseason

Fans knew it would take some time for Kelce to make a decision about his NFL future as he wasn’t putting added pressure on himself to figure something out quickly after the 2025 season. After the final Chiefs home game of the season, Kelce replied with “Who knows?” for when he would make his decision. It ended up taking him over two months.

The repetitive statement Kelce kept making revolved around his health moving forward. The 36-year-old would say that it all depended on how his body felt after the season and if he felt like he had it in him to play another full season. Since the Chiefs didn’t make the playoffs (for the first time since the 2014 season), Kelce had extra time to rest his body and prepare for another year on the field.

