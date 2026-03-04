Trent McDuffie’s GF Gabby Turns Heads With New York Praise Before Chiefs-Rams Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be at a crossroads when it comes to where their franchise stands right now.

The Chiefs went 6-11 and failed to make the NFL playoffs last season after playing in five of the past six Super Bowls and winning three of them. Not to mention that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL at the end of last year and will likely miss most, if not all, of the team's 2026-27 campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Legendary tight end Travis Kelce's career is also up in the air, given that he's seemingly considering retirement. And if these two franchise pillars for the Chiefs aren't on the field next year, it's tough to imagine this team truly contending for a playoff position, let alone a Super Bowl.

This is why it would make sense for the franchise to trade some of its top players to build assets for the future. And this is what they did on March 4 when it comes to All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

On the morning of March 4, news broke that the Chiefs had traded McDuffie (who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2023 and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2024) to the Los Angeles Rams, in exchange for a package that would include the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, according to an X post from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trent McDuffie's Girlfriend Gabby Esposito Sparks Buzz With Social Media Posts Amid Chiefs-Rams Trade

This McDuffie trade has brought his girlfriend, content creator Gabby Esposito, into the spotlight. The couple has been dating since March 2024 and still seems to be going strong.

McDuffie and Esposito recently went on a trip to New York City, and several of Esposito's recent Instagram posts made it clear how much she loved the Big Apple. One post was captioned, "New York looks better w @trent_mcduffie 🖤".

Another one soon after that was captioned, "nyc archives." While McDuffie wasn't included in this post, he was clearly with her throughout the trip.

Given these posts, perhaps Esposito would have preferred that McDuffie get traded to the New York Giants or New York Jets.

Then again, Los Angeles isn't too bad a place to be right now, especially because Esposito's bio indicates that she also spends time living in California in addition to Los Angeles. The couple surely has an interesting 2026 ahead of them.