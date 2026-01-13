Trinity Rodman stuns in date night dress with Ben Shelton before Aussie Open

One of the most heartwarming professional athlete couple reveals of 2025 came from Team USA and Washington Spirit soccer star Trinity Rodman and American tennis player Ben Shelton.

These two made waves when going public with their relationship in March of 2025, after cheeky social media posts that were clearly directed at one another.

Since then, these two have been seen in public plenty of times, most often appearing at each other's athletic endeavors to show support.

Rodman has already cemented herself as one of the world's best women's soccer players. And Shelton continued to climb the ATP Tennis world rankings, and is sitting at the world's No. 8 spot heading into 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) looks on in the first half against Gotham FC during the 2025 NWSL Championship at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Shelton is looking to start the new year off strong in the Australian Open, which will officially begin on January 18.

Aug 24, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton (USA) after beating Ignacio Buse (PER) on day one of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton turn heads with date night before Australian Open

Since Shelton still has a few days before taking his talents to Australia, it seems that he and Rodman (whose NWSL season ended in November of 2025) spent time in Auckland, New Zealand, as Rodman made a January 12 Instagram video showing her and Shelton getting ready for a date night.

The couple went to a sushi restaurant called Masure, which is a "contemporary Japanese robata restaurant".

Rodman went with an eye-catching leopard print dress, while Shelton kept it simple with a white t-shirt and black pants.

Trinity Rodman's January 12 Instagram post. | Instagram/@trinity_rodman

It would seem that Rodman will be in attendance for the Australian Open this weekend, which should help Shelton play to his best.

It will be fun to see what sort of outfits Rodman is rocking in Australia in the coming weeks.

