Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Admits to Missing Florida After Dolphins Exit for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons turned heads within the NFL community when they signed former Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract earlier this offseason.

While Tua didn't have the 2025 campaign he was hoping for, he has still proved that he's good enough to be a starter for most teams. So the question is whether Tua will be competing with Michael Penix Jr. for the Falcons' starting job or whether Penix Jr. is already pencilled in at the starter, and Tua will serve as his backup once the 2026 season arrives.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that the former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback has brought his family with him to Atlanta. This includes his wife, Annah, whom he met at college, along with their son named Ace, who was born in August 2022, and their daughter named Maisey, who was born in 2023.

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While Atlanta already seems very welcoming to the Tagovailoa family, the fact that they have been in Miami since Tua's rookie season in 2020 suggests it might take some time to adjust to no longer being in Florida.

Annah Tagovailoa's Admission About Missing Florida Turns Heads

Annah Tagovailoa has done a good job building her own platform on social media. On March 22, she conducted a fan Q&A through Instagram stories and made several interesting admissions.

When Annah was asked, "What are you most excited for being in Atlanta?" she said, "I'm excited for a fresh start and a new experience! Can't wait to meet the girls and be in a new city.

"We already miss Florida and the friends we made! Can't wait to see what's in store for us in Atlanta," she added.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Annah was also asked, "Are you selling your [Florida] home? Congrats to Tua on ATL!!"

"Thank you! 🥰 We plan to keep Florida as our home base but will see what happens! Right not we're just grateful for the new opportunity and excited to watch my husband do what he loves!"

It shouldn't be surprising to hear Annah speaking so much about enjoying her time in Florida, as her husband enjoyed a lot of success during his Dolphins tenure. But it's also clear that the entire Tagovailoa clan is excited to see what Atlanta has to offer in what will be a new chapter for them all. As for the Falcons, they not have two quality left-handed quarterbacks on their roster.