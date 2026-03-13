Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Turns Heads in Green Dress After Falcons Signing

The Atlanta Falcons now have two southpaw quarterbacks on their roster, as former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Atlanta.

This came shortly after news that the Dolphins were releasing Tagovailoa. The former Alabama quarterback had been Miami's starting quarterback for the past six seasons and had a lot of success there. Now it seems likely that he will be Michael Penix Jr.'s backup heading into the 2026-27 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tua won't be going to Atlanta alone. He'll be taking his wife, Annah, and their two children (a son named Ace, who was born in August 2022, and a daughter named Maisey, who was born in 2023) to his new team.

In the wake of Tua's exit from Miami, he made a heartfelt Instagram post that was captioned in part with, "To the Miami Dolphins organization, my teammates, the front office and the incredible fans - Thank you for six unforgettable years.

"I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my kids to this world. I was able to fortunately allow them to experience life from one I never got to growing up. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life," the caption added.

Annah Tagovailoa responded to this heartfelt message by writing on her Instagram Stories post, “I love you so much and could not be more proud of you @tuaman 🤍.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), kisses his wife | BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah’s Hawaii Location Reveal Turns Heads After Falcons Signing

Usually, the next step after a player and a team agree to terms is that the player heads to that team's headquarters, undergoes a physical, and if that checks out, then signs the contract.

One would imagine that Tua will go through this same process. Although it appears this process might be delayed for him, as a recent Instagram post from Annah suggests that the family is currently vacationing in Tua's home state of Hawaii.

Annah's post, captioned "Livin' on island time ☀️," shows Tua and their children enjoying time on the beach and on a plane together. In several photos, Annah wears a green sundress and a hat.

One would imagine that the Tagovailoa clan will be headed to Atlanta at some point in the near future to finalize this deal, if they haven't already. Then it will become a question of whether Tua can compete for the Falcons' starting job next year.