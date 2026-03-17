Tua Tagovailoa's Wife Annah Steals Spotlight In Falcons Outfit Amid Atlanta Welcome

The Atlanta Falcons made a major splash when they signed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal.

Tagovailoa spent the first six seasons of his career and was mostly successful there, despite the team's struggles during the 2025 season. Now the question is whether the Falcons will have Tua compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the team's starting job or are content to have him serve as Penix Jr.'s backup.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tua made a heartfelt Instagram post when news of his release from the Dolphins finalized. The post's caption wrote, "To the Miami Dolphins organization, my teammates, the front office and the incredible fans - Thank you for six unforgettable years... I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my kids to this world. I was able to fortunately allow them to experience life from one I never got to growing up. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

He later added, "To the fans — your energy, loyalty, and passion meant everything. You lifted me up in the biggest moments and stood by me through the challenging ones. From my first start I had, to the first touchdown I threw I’m grateful for all of it. My family and I felt your love every step of the way. I also carry deep regret that I couldn’t get the job done and bring a championship home to this city."

Tua's Wife Annah Turns Heads In Falcons Outfit During Atlanta Introduction

Tua will be taking his wife, Annah, and their two children (a son named Ace, born in August 2022, and a daughter named Maisey, born in 2023) to the Falcons.

And the family has already arrived in Atlanta for Tua to sign his contract, which was commemorated with an Instagram post on March 17 that was captioned, "ATL, I’m excited for this new opportunity. Let’s get to work. Rise up."

The entire Tagovailoa family was seen in the photo.

Annah Tagovailoa can be seen wearing the same Falcons shirt that she had been wearing in a plane a few days ago. Therefore, this photo was either taken a few days ago or Annah only has one Falcons outfit that she decided to wear again.

The most likely explanation is that this signing moment took place a few days ago and is just being posted today. Regardless, Atlanta fans are excited about their new quarterback.