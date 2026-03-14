Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Shows Off Falcons Outfit With 3-Word Atlanta Flex

On March 9, news broke that the Atlanta Falcons had signed former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract.

This likely means that Tua will compete with the Falcons' 25-year-old quarterback Michael Penix Jr., unless Atlanta decides to declare Tua the backup before the 2026-37 season begins.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tagovailoa appears to be at a crossroads in his career. While he was considered the Dolphins' franchise quarterback just a couple of years ago, the team's struggles over the past two seasons prompted a changing of the guard, which included the organization letting go of Tua, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and head coach Mike McDaniel.

The good news is that Tua is still just 28 years old, and perhaps all he needed was a fresh start with another team to get going in the right direction.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Tua has the support of his family, which includes his wife, Annah, and their two children. Their first child was a son named Ace, who was born in August 2022. And then they had a daughter named Maisey, who was born in 2023.

It seems that the Tagovailoa clan got news of this Falcons move while they were vacationing in Hawaii, where Tua is from. This is indicated by a recent Instagram post from Annah that was captioned "Livin' on island time ☀️," and showed Tua and their children at the beach and on a plane together.

Annah Tagovailoa Flaunts Falcons Move With 3-Word Atlanta Verdict

However, it appears that the family quickly went from Hawaii to Atlanta, as several recent social media posts from Annah show that Tua has arrived at the Falcons' headquarters and has presumably signed his contract with the team.

One of these photos was a selfie of Annah in a white shirt that had "Atlanta Falcons" on it, which she posted on her Instagram story on March 13. The post was captioned, "Loving it here ❤️".

Annah followed this up with a mirror selfie that showed her entire outfit. She then linked to a website where fans can buy each aspect of her outfit.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) kisses his wife | BILL INGRAM / THE PALM BEACH PSOT / USA TODAY NETWORK

It will be fascinating to see how the Falcons' quarterback competition ends up, and whether the team is willing to give Tua a show to become the starter over Michael Penix Jr. Given what Tua has accomplished to this point in his career, he certainly deserves a crack at the starting job.