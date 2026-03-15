Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry’s White Dress Post Turns Heads

The Miami Heat are battling to secure their spot in the NBA postseason right now. The good news is that star forward Bam Adebayo is playing some of the best basketball in his life right now, as evidenced him scoring 83 points in a game on March 10.

Adebayo made 20 of 43 field goal attempts, shot 7 of 22 from three-point range, and was a staggering 36 of 43 from the free throw line, which set new records in free throw makes and attempts. He also added 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks to this tally. This was the second-most points ever scored in a single NBA game, surpassing the 81 that late legend Kobe Bryant scored in 2006.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

But Adebayo won't be able to carry Miami to a deep postseason run alone. He'll need help from the team's other biggest stars, such as guard Tyler Herro.

Adebayo's girlfriend is A'ja Wilson, who is a star forward for the Las Vegas Aces and is arguably the best women's basketball player in history, despite still not being 30 years old. However, Wilson doesn't have the most social media followers out of the Heat's WAGs. That would belong to Tyler Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry.

Katya has a whopping 7.2 million followers on Instagram, as she's a very successful fitness and lifestyle influencer and model. She and Herro have been together since 2020 and currently have two children together.

They had a daughter named Zya in September 2021 and then welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem, into the world in January 2023.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Katya Elise Henry Sparks Buzz After White Dress Social Media Post

Because of her job, Katya keeps her social media accounts very active. And the most recent Instagram post she made on March 13 is turning heads.

Henry posted several photos of her in some tropical setting, wearing a white outfit. The post is captioned, "It’s awesome how we have unlimited chances to become a better version of ourselves ✨🤍".

It appears that Herro and Henry are content to not get married at this point, and instead are keeping their relationship as just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Herro and Adebayo will need to play great down the stretch in order to turn the Heat into a championship contender in what has become a crowded Eastern Conference. Katya Elise Henry will surely be supporting Herro while he tries to do so.