Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career
Natalia Bryant has been a professional model for a while, but is really going mainstream lately including at New York Fashion Week.
The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she crushed her white dress on graduation day. While she still wants a career in film and just did a Nike commercial for Kobe’s sneakers with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, she’s been a professional model for a while.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant’s fit for Kobe Nike Protros launch has Lisa Leslie, mom Vanessa in awe
The 22-year-old who looks so much like mom Vanessa Bryant was recently representing a brand while at a WNBA game, and then crushed a preppy look while at the US Open. For NYFW, she strutted on the runway in a supermodel fit.
On Monday, she posted this high-end fashion that is sure to turn heads.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant looks so much like dad Kobe in new model photos
Natalia has said she wants to pursue a career in film, but she certainly has one in modeling.
When she’s not walking runways and dropping fit hits, she’s helping mom with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6. They all just were honored at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit