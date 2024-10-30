The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry flexes custom Heat fit with family

Katya Elise Henry, the girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, showed off her custom Miami Heat fits with her family and their hero.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) does an interview after a victory against the Atlanta Hawks.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) does an interview after a victory against the Atlanta Hawks. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Katya Elise Henry, the girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, continues to show her strong support as the NBA season kicks into full swing and her latest Instagram gem is a family affair.

She shared a photo of custom Miami Heat fits with her children shouting out their hero.

The carousel of photos ends with Herro making an appearance.

Katya Elise Henry ,Tyler Herro, Miami Heat, NBA WAGs
Katya Elise Henry/Instagram
Katya Elise Henry ,Tyler Herro, Miami Heat, NBA WAGs
Katya Elise Henry/Instagram

How cute is that?

Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.

Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.

You can file Katya Elise Henry under: NBA WAGs to watch this season.

