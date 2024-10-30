Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry flexes custom Heat fit with family
Katya Elise Henry, the girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, continues to show her strong support as the NBA season kicks into full swing and her latest Instagram gem is a family affair.
She shared a photo of custom Miami Heat fits with her children shouting out their hero.
The carousel of photos ends with Herro making an appearance.
MORE: Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy
How cute is that?
Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.
Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.
You can file Katya Elise Henry under: NBA WAGs to watch this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal