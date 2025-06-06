The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade has 2-word reaction to Pacers-Thunder Game 1 stunner

Tyrese Haliburton does it again as the Pacers shocked the heavily-favored Thunder in Oklahoma City, only leading for the final 0.3 seconds.

Matthew Graham

Jun 5, 2025: Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrate after the game-winning shot.
Jun 5, 2025: Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrate after the game-winning shot. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Now this is just getting silly.

Tyrese Haliburton did it again in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, stunning the heavily-favored Oklahoma City Thunder by hitting the dagger with 0.3 seconds left to win 111-110. The Indiana Pacers had only one lead - with 0.3 seconds left.

RELATED: Haliburton's gf Jade posts insane custom jeans for Pacers-Thunders Game 1 fit

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In the modern play-by-play era since 1997, teams were 0-121 in the NBA Finals when losing by nine with less than three-minutes left. Haliburton and the Pacers pulled off another miracle.

The 25-year-old breakout star of this year's NBA playoffs has had his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, by his side throughout, and she was on the road to be there in-person, rocking a fantastic custom fit that included "Haliburton" jeans.

After the game, she had two simple words, "3 MORE!!!!"

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade rips Knicks in mocking cheer, taunting fit

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

The Knicks were never able to recover after their colossal collapse. The young-but-extremely talented Thunder, led by this year's NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, didn't choke to that level, but it wasn't far off.

Hali and Jade had plenty of daggers on social media after conquering the Knicks with lines like, "go NY go NY go… Home!!!." So if this series turns feisty, be on the lookout for more smack talking by the couple that has each other's backs.

Jade Jones
@jadeeejones/Instagram

Three more until a shocking NBA championship that no would see coming, except possibly Hali and Jade.

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

