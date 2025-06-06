Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade has 2-word reaction to Pacers-Thunder Game 1 stunner
Now this is just getting silly.
Tyrese Haliburton did it again in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, stunning the heavily-favored Oklahoma City Thunder by hitting the dagger with 0.3 seconds left to win 111-110. The Indiana Pacers had only one lead - with 0.3 seconds left.
In the modern play-by-play era since 1997, teams were 0-121 in the NBA Finals when losing by nine with less than three-minutes left. Haliburton and the Pacers pulled off another miracle.
The 25-year-old breakout star of this year's NBA playoffs has had his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, by his side throughout, and she was on the road to be there in-person, rocking a fantastic custom fit that included "Haliburton" jeans.
After the game, she had two simple words, "3 MORE!!!!"
The Knicks were never able to recover after their colossal collapse. The young-but-extremely talented Thunder, led by this year's NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, didn't choke to that level, but it wasn't far off.
Hali and Jade had plenty of daggers on social media after conquering the Knicks with lines like, "go NY go NY go… Home!!!." So if this series turns feisty, be on the lookout for more smack talking by the couple that has each other's backs.
Three more until a shocking NBA championship that no would see coming, except possibly Hali and Jade.
