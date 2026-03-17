Tyrese Maxey’s Pregnant Girlfriend Myra Shows Off Private Jet Flex Amid Injury

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey has been one of the breakout players of this NBA season, as shown by his 29 points per game being fourth-best in the league.

And Maxey (who is currently sidelined with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger) hasn't just been making headlines on the court. His relationship with former college basketball player turned influencer Myra Gordon (who dated Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the past) has also caused quite a stir.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Gordon's 24th birthday in November of 2025, she made an Instagram post that was captioned, "Year 24. Beyond blessed for every trial, tribulation, and obstacle this past year brought my way — each one shaped me into the strongest version of myself yet. I know now it was all preparing me for this next chapter.

"Baby M, your mommy is so excited to meet you. You’re already surrounded by more love than you could ever imagine. 🫶🏽," the post added, showing that Gordon was pregnant.

This post caused a stir because it didn't appear that Maxey and Gordon were together at the time, so it was unclear whether Maxey was the baby's father.

But any speculation was put to rest on March 8, when Gordon made another Instagram post that showed several photos of her and Maxey praising her pregnant belly with the caption, "i carry her while he carries us 🫶🏽".

Tyrese commented on this by writing, "MM 🫶🏾," thus proving that the baby's last name will indeed be Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey’s Pregnant Girlfriend Myra Causes Stir With Private Jet Photo

It appears that Maxey and Gordon are in a great spot right now. They also seem to be going in multiple spots together, as indicated by a post Gordon made to her Instagram story on March 16.

The post didn't have a caption, but it appeared to be Maxey and Gordon cuddling in a private jet together.

Myra Gordon's March 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@myra.christina

It appears that Maxey is able to travel not with the team because he's injured right now. One would assume that both he and Gordon are headed to Denver, as that's who the 79ers are playing on the evening of March 17.

Regardless, there's no doubt that Philadelphia wants Maxey back on the court as quickly as possible while they prepare to make a postseason push. The team's chances of being competitive against the Eastern Conference's other top squads diminish without Maxey on the court.