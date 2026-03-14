Tyrese Maxey’s Girlfriend Myra Gordon Causes Stir With Major Pregnancy Reveal

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey is enjoying the best NBA season of his career to this point.

He's currently fourth in the NBA with 29 points per game this season. But the problem is that Maxey is relegated to the sidelines right now, as he was diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger earlier this week. Maxey will miss at least three weeks of action and then get re-evaluated.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Maxey isn't merely making headlines because of what he's doing on the court. There has been a lot of chatter about the fact that he was dating former college basketball standout Myra Gordon, who dated Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the past.

However, the two weren't together for much of 2025. This is why a social media post that Gordon made on her 24th birthday caused quite a stir.

"Year 24. Beyond blessed for every trial, tribulation, and obstacle this past year brought my way — each one shaped me into the strongest version of myself yet. I know now it was all preparing me for this next chapter," the post, which showed Gordon posing with a baby bump, was captioned.

This post drew attention because Gordon's pregnancy seemingly occurred while she and Maxey weren't officially together. And since Gordon didn't say who the father was in the post, there was speculation about whether the baby belonged to Maxey.

Fast forward several months and Gordon was seen sitting courtside at a 76ers game, which suggested to some that she and Maxey might be back together.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey’s Pregnant Girlfriend Myra Gordon Says ‘He Carries Us’ in Post

Now there are no more questions about whether Maxey is the father of Gordon's baby. She made an Instagram post on March 9 that showed several photos of her and Maxey holding hands, clearly together.

The post is captioned, "i carry her while he carries us 🫶🏽". Maxey is also tagged in the final post, which is a selfie of them acting goofy together.

Not only did this serve as confirmation that Maxey is the child's father, but the caption shows that the baby is a girl, which hasn't been made public before this.

Gordon's caption is alluding to how Maxey is taking care of and supporting their family while she has the task of being pregnant and ultimately giving birth.

Congrats to what looks to be a happy couple and their unborn child.