Tyrese Maxey's gf Myra Gordon shares never-before-seen PDA pics of 76ers star

Myra Gordon, the girlfriend of Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, shared some never-before-seen photos to celebrate his 24th birthday.

Alabama guard Myra Gordon prepares to take a free throw against UAH.
Alabama guard Myra Gordon prepares to take a free throw against UAH. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey celebrated his 24th birthday this week and his girlfriend Myra Gordon shared a heartwarming collage of photos for his big day.

Myra, who played college basketball at the University of Alabama, showed off some never-before-seen photos of the two together.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," Myra wrote on Instagram. "It has been a blessing to watch you grow up into such an amazing man, and I can't explain how lucky I am to have you.

"I love you to infinity."

She joked, "You are getting old" in a second set of photos.

Myra and Maxey have been linked since they were spotted together at the US Open and a week later on the scoreboard at Lincoln Financial Field for a Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

She previously dated former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during his Heisman-winning season.

This summer, Maxey signed a five-year, $204 million extension with the 76ers after a career-best season being named to his first All-Star Game, and earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

It's a good time to be Tyrese Maxey.

