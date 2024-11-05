Tyrese Maxey's gf Myra Gordon shares never-before-seen PDA pics of 76ers star
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey celebrated his 24th birthday this week and his girlfriend Myra Gordon shared a heartwarming collage of photos for his big day.
Myra, who played college basketball at the University of Alabama, showed off some never-before-seen photos of the two together.
"Happy birthday to my best friend," Myra wrote on Instagram. "It has been a blessing to watch you grow up into such an amazing man, and I can't explain how lucky I am to have you.
MORE: Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy
"I love you to infinity."
MORE: Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn rocks artsy gameday fit with Louis V bag
She joked, "You are getting old" in a second set of photos.
MORE: James Harden's gf Paije Speights' Daisy Dukes, thigh-high boots steal show
Myra and Maxey have been linked since they were spotted together at the US Open and a week later on the scoreboard at Lincoln Financial Field for a Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.
She previously dated former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during his Heisman-winning season.
This summer, Maxey signed a five-year, $204 million extension with the 76ers after a career-best season being named to his first All-Star Game, and earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award.
It's a good time to be Tyrese Maxey.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani