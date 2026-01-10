Tyrese Maxey's pregnant ex Myra Gordon causes stir sitting courtside at 76ers game
Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into one of the NBA's best players. He's averaging a staggering 30.6 points per game this season and has been a huge part of why Philadelphia should have no problem making the playoffs.
Maxey has also made waves off the court, as he was dating college basketball standout Myra Gordon (who dated Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the past). However, recent social media activity suggests that Maxey and Gordon are no longer together.
Gordon turned heads with an Instagram reel post she made back in November that announced she was pregnant on her 24th birthday.
"Year 24. Beyond blessed for every trial, tribulation, and obstacle this past year brought my way — each one shaped me into the strongest version of myself yet. I know now it was all preparing me for this next chapter," the post, which showed Gordon posing with a baby bump, was captioned.
"To my friends and family who’ve stood by me through it all, I can’t put into words how much I love and appreciate you. Baby M, your mommy is so excited to meet you. You’re already surrounded by more love than you could ever imagine. 🫶🏽," the post's caption continued.
Myra Gordon sits courtside at Tyrese Maxey's recent game
One reason why this post got so much attention is that Gordon hasn't said publicly who the baby's father is. This has made fans wonder whether it's Maxey or somebody else, and neither has confirmed on social media.
However, the fact that Gordon was sitting courtside at the 76ers' January 9 game against the Orlando Magic speaks volumes. Gordon reposted an Instagram story post of her at Friday night's game.
Perhaps Maxey or Gordon will address the pregnancy at some point soon.
