UConn star Paige Bueckers dons a professional sweater look ahead of NCAA March Madness
Paige Bueckers is locked in for another NCAA March Madness tournament — and is still appearing in some endorsement ads in the meantime.
The 23-year-old college basketball star, who plays for the University of Connecticut Huskies, appeared in a new advertisement for Intuit and posted that promo on Instagram on Tuesday, March 18.
"Get good at money with @intuit real-world tools," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, Bueckers wears a professional beige sweater with blue trim on the cuffs and neckline.
The look impressed Bueckers 2.1 million Instagram followers, who flooded the comments section to hype up her stylish attire and undeniable swagger.
"2 cool 4 skool," wrote one person.
"Even good looking in the ads," wrote another.
A third person wrote, "WIFEEE."
A fourth joked, "face card AND credit card never decline."
Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to an incredible 31-3 record for the 2024-2025 NCAA season. The squad's winning ways earned them the No. 2 seed in the March Madness tourney, and Bueckers' 19 points per game average was a big reason why.
The Huskies will battle the No. 15 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves in a first round matchup on Saturday, March 22.