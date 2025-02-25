UConn star Paige Bueckers stuns in ab-flexing preppy glam look
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has been a force since she burst onto the scene at Hopkins High School in Minnesota, being named Minnesota Miss Basketball, a McDonald's All-American, and the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
During her freshman year at UConn, Paige Buckets picked up right where she left off and swept the Player of the Year Awards, and was named Big East Player of the Year, the John Wooden Award winner, and a unanimous first-team All-American.
MORE: UConn's Paige Bueckers flexes glam look dancing to Kendrick Lamar, SZA hit
In her final year of college eligibility, Paige Mania is going strong and it recently landed her on the cover of GQ Hype.
For the GQ photoshoot, Paige flexed her abs in a preppy glam look.
On the cover, she was rocking a stunning powersuit, while bringing some other flashy looks throughout the pages.
MORE: UConn star Paige Bueckers gushes over Caroline Ducharme's Huskies return
That is a bonafide star.
MORE: UConn's Azzi Fudd exposes Paige Bueckers' hilariously balanced meal
In her most recent outing, a blowout win over Butler, Paige put up game-highs in points (23) and assists (10), while adding two rebounds. She left no doubt why she is one of the front-runners to win the National Player of the Year Award and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
UConn returns to the court on Thursday, February 27, against the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays. Tip-off at the XL Center in Hartford is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless