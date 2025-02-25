The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UConn star Paige Bueckers stuns in ab-flexing preppy glam look

Paige Bueckers is a one-of-a-kind superstar, and the UConn women's basketball standout brought her preppy glam look to a high-profile magazine cover.

Josh Sanchez

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers leaves the Who Decides War show during New York Fashion Week.
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers leaves the Who Decides War show during New York Fashion Week. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has been a force since she burst onto the scene at Hopkins High School in Minnesota, being named Minnesota Miss Basketball, a McDonald's All-American, and the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

During her freshman year at UConn, Paige Buckets picked up right where she left off and swept the Player of the Year Awards, and was named Big East Player of the Year, the John Wooden Award winner, and a unanimous first-team All-American.

In her final year of college eligibility, Paige Mania is going strong and it recently landed her on the cover of GQ Hype.

For the GQ photoshoot, Paige flexed her abs in a preppy glam look.

On the cover, she was rocking a stunning powersuit, while bringing some other flashy looks throughout the pages.

That is a bonafide star.

In her most recent outing, a blowout win over Butler, Paige put up game-highs in points (23) and assists (10), while adding two rebounds. She left no doubt why she is one of the front-runners to win the National Player of the Year Award and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, UConn women's basketball
UConn women's basketball/Instagram

This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

UConn returns to the court on Thursday, February 27, against the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays. Tip-off at the XL Center in Hartford is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Published
Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

