The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant matches Kobe's daughter Natalia in all-black ski fits with Pau Gasol

Kobe’s widow Vanessa and his oldest daughter slay their fits on a ski trip with the rest of the Bryants and the Gasols.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and her family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s family joined his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family for a ski trip together where mom Vanessa and daughter Natalia crushed in their all-black fits.

The Bryants and the Gasols have remained super close following the death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna back in 2020. They’ve exchanged sweet birthday wishes, while Vanessa sent some elite Christmas gifts, and Pau and his wife Katherine sent a touching Valentine’s Day gift to cheer up Vanessa up.

Pau Gasol and Natalia Bryant
Pau Gasol and Natalia Bryant / Pau Gasol/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, Ciara gush over Natalia Bryant's elegant Oscars party look

The families hit the mountains for some fun and the kids all hung out. Vanessa posted an intimate photo with both families together that’s so sweet to see.

The Gasol and Bryant kids
The Gasol and Bryant kids / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While hitting the slopes, both Vanessa and Natalia, who look so much alike, wore similar black snow outfits (Vanessa has the black helmet on and Natalia the white).

Vanessa (left) and Natalia (right)
Vanessa (left) and Natalia (right) / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

MORE: Vanessa Bryant, lookalike daughter Natalia share sweet moment at USC basketball game

This isn’t the first time mother and daughter have matched fits either, like the time they went to a swanky Indian wedding, and at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.

There’s no indication yet of where this trip took place, but it’s certainly packed with snow right now. The girls are great skiers, too, in the video Vanessa posted on Instagram.

What great moments not just with Vanessa and Natalia, but with both families. These are the memories they’ll no doubt treasure and that will help them continue to heal now just over five years later.

Gasol and Bryant families
The Gasols and the Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion