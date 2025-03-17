Vanessa Bryant matches Kobe's daughter Natalia in all-black ski fits with Pau Gasol
Kobe Bryant’s family joined his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family for a ski trip together where mom Vanessa and daughter Natalia crushed in their all-black fits.
The Bryants and the Gasols have remained super close following the death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna back in 2020. They’ve exchanged sweet birthday wishes, while Vanessa sent some elite Christmas gifts, and Pau and his wife Katherine sent a touching Valentine’s Day gift to cheer up Vanessa up.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, Ciara gush over Natalia Bryant's elegant Oscars party look
The families hit the mountains for some fun and the kids all hung out. Vanessa posted an intimate photo with both families together that’s so sweet to see.
While hitting the slopes, both Vanessa and Natalia, who look so much alike, wore similar black snow outfits (Vanessa has the black helmet on and Natalia the white).
MORE: Vanessa Bryant, lookalike daughter Natalia share sweet moment at USC basketball game
This isn’t the first time mother and daughter have matched fits either, like the time they went to a swanky Indian wedding, and at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.
There’s no indication yet of where this trip took place, but it’s certainly packed with snow right now. The girls are great skiers, too, in the video Vanessa posted on Instagram.
What great moments not just with Vanessa and Natalia, but with both families. These are the memories they’ll no doubt treasure and that will help them continue to heal now just over five years later.