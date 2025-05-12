Warriors guard Pat Spencer drives 2012 low-key car on $439k salary
The legend of Pat Spencer continues to grow.
After his "every man" appearance went viral making a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sky hook in Game 2 for the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA playoffs Western Conference semifinals, where the resurgent Julius Randle was hilariously unimpressed, the former lacrosse star turned unlikely professional basketball player finds himself going viral again for his awesome ordinary lifestyle.
While most of his peers show up to games in obscenely-priced luxury vehicles, Spencer drives a 2012 Honda CRV. What is the Kelley Blue Book value of such a finely-tuned automobile like that? Try $7,291, or $5,438 trade-in value.
Of course the 28-year-old journeyman, who ditched professional lacrosse, where he was the first overall selection in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League out of Loyola, to try hoops at Northwestern, going overseas to play professionally in Germany, eventually finding his way to the NBA G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors before getting a standard contract with Golden State in early March, making a pedestrian $438,810 by NBA standards.
Spencer definitely has proven that whether it's his look, his car, or heck, even his professional sports career, he doesn't care what other people think.
For Dubs Nation, they hope Spencer and the Warriors can even the series in a must-win Game 4 at home against Anthony Edwards and the Wolves.
Spencer will proudly roll up to Chase in his Honda CRV.
