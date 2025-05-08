Ex-Northwestern Guard Getting Huge Warriors Opportunity After Stephen Curry Injury
When Golden State guard Stephen Curry exited Tuesday's playoff game against the Timberwolves with an injury, the Warriors could have collapsed under the weight of missing one of the greatest players in NBA history. Instead, the Warriors stifled Minnesota, escaping from Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with a 1-0 series lead.
According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, Curry is now out for at least one week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. It's a devastating blow for a Warriors team lacking depth, but Curry's injury could provide a new opportunity for a key bench player to shine.
Former Northwestern guard Pat Spencer has received limited playing time since rising from the G League to a full-time roster spot this season, but he's made the most of the minutes he's gotten. Spencer averaged just 2.5 points per game in 39 regular season appearances, but in the three games this postseason that he's played more than 10 minutes, Spencer has increased his scoring output to 8.7 points per game.
Spencer's per-36-minutes stats are stellar, as the 28-year-old's playoff averages in limited minutes translate to 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals on 71.4% shooting efficiency. While Spencer will likely not receive starting-level minutes over fellow Warriors guards Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II or Moses Moody, he could be in line for a significant increase in playing time.
The four-time lacrosse All-American's scrappy and shifty play style has drawn eyes from all over the NBA world. Spencer's hook shot and unique skill set have fans and players taking notice, and even if the No. 61 on the front of his jersey may not be aesthetically pleasing, the Warriors guard has a massive opportunity to make his name known in the NBA Playoffs.