Stephen Curry grooves with his baby Caius during timeout in Warriors Game 3 loss
It must be hard to be Stephen Curry, watching helplessly in street clothes as the Golden State Warriors try to survive without him in the NBA playoffs.
Tonight, the shorthanded Dubs fought valiantly in a Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the new generation's most exciting player, Anthony Edwards took over the fourth quarter, combined with a triple-double from the much maligned Julius Randle, to take a 2-1 series lead on the road, 102-97.
While Steph the GOAT NBA shooter was helpless, Papa Curry was in full effect being a great dad, grooving with his baby Caius, the youngest of his and wife Ayesha's four children, during a timeout.
Now that looks like an NBA icon that has everything in proper perspective, especially given he already owns four NBA championships with the Dubs, including the last one in 2022 where he had to carry the Warriors to the mountaintop.
Unbelievably, baby Cai already turns one tomorrow, May 11. So not only will Steph be spoiling his wife Ayesha for Mother's Day, the family will also be celebrating Caius' birthday.
Dubs Nation has already been freaking out about how quickly their oldest child Riley, 12, has grown up, along with sister Ryan, 9, and little brother Canon, 6.
For Curry, being with family hopefully lessens the sting of possibly never playing another game this season due to a hamstring injury.
