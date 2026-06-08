Why Morgan Riddle Will 'Never Date An Athlete Again' After Taylor Fritz Breakup

While Taylor Fritz appeared at the 2026 French Open (despite making an early exit), fans were sad to not see Morgan Riddle in his player box.

This is because Riddle and Fritz broke up in the spring after spending the past five years together. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about why they decided to go their separate ways, especially because Riddle decided to move to New York City right before news of their breakup went public.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

While there's no question that Riddle and Fritz are both still going through a lot of emotions in the wake of this long-term relationship ending, both seem to be in relatively good places regarding their personal life.

Morgan Riddle Opens Up on Taylor Fritz Split: 'I'll Never Date an Athlete Again'

Riddle was interviewed by Samantha Leach of Elle Magazine on June 8 and opened up about her relationship with Fritz ending, along with what she'd want — and not want — in her next relationship.

“I made, like, a 33-point non-negotiables list for [my next relationship]. It has basic things like political alignment, shared life goals, intellectual intimacy, no sports betting or gambling, only makes my life happier,” Riddle said in the article. “When I look toward my next relationship, I will prioritize being loved in the way that [her best friend, Colton Arman] loves me. I think that’s the most important lesson out of all of this. I would not have been able to make the decision I made or do what I’ve done the last two months without him.”

“I’ll never date an athlete again," Riddle added.

Morgan Riddle during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Paris, France | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Throughout the article, Riddle alluded to the fact that she was constantly on tour with Fritz took a toll on her. And as a result, she never felt as settled in Los Angeles (where she had lived with Riddle) as she already does in New York City, despite only having lived there for a few months.

Despite what this sentiment might suggest, Riddle clearly doesn't have any bad blood towards Fritz, or vice versa.

“We’re on good terms, so I wanted to make it more lighthearted than breakups usually are online,”Riddle explained of her decision to announce her and Fritz's breakup with an Instagram collage that included a selfie of her wearing a t-shirt that read, "World's best ex-girlfriend".

“When public relationships end, it’s standard to do some sort of Instagram statement or video, and I tried to write that a few times and I was just like, ‘This is not me,'" Riddle added of that decision.

At least Fritz and Riddle are on good terms, even though Riddle appears to have learned her lesson in dating a professional athlete.