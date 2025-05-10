WNBA star Kelsey Plum has surprise gift for Angel City FC phenom Thompson sisters
Kelsey Plum is one of the trailblazers in women's professional sports.
The two-time WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist is using her name recognition to celebrate the next generation, surprising the Angel City FC phenom Thompson sisters with a special shirt to commemorate their historic NWSL achievement as the first siblings to combine on a goal together earlier this month, with Alyssa assisting Gisele for her first ever league goal.
In an emotional night after the scary injury to teammate Savy King, 20, who was stretchered off the field in the 74th minute due to a "medical event," Alyssa, 20, and Gisele, 19, Thompson were gifted the graphic T-shirt, showing the sisters hugging after the monumental achievement, after the Angel City game against Utah Royals FC by the newest Los Angeles Sparks and women's sports icon Plum.
Plum, 30, was in attendance with Sparks, and former Las Vegas Aces, teammate Dearica Hamby, 31, and the former WNBA All-Star MVP also ran into legendary comedic actor and LAFC co-owner Will Farrell.
After an unreal finish by USWNT legend Christen Press, having just come off the bench, in the 66th minute, the Thompson sisters had a bittersweet moment of their own, with hearts heavy for King, as Alyssa scored in the 97th minute to seal the 2-0 victory over Utah.
In the month of May, the Thompson sisters are the siblings that can't be stopped.
