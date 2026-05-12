Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Rumored Girlfriend Niki Niwa Flaunts Gift Before Dodgers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers' dynasty appears to be about as stable as possible to this point in the 2026 MLB season.

The Dodgers currently have a 24-17 record. While this puts them behind the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings, nobody has any doubt that Los Angeles will make the playoffs. Plus, San Diego (nor any other National League team) has been able to beat the Dodgers in the postseason for the past several seasons, which means the threat of them doing so doesn't feel real to many fans.

Not to mention that the Dodgers' roster is among the most talented in baseball history. And several Japanese stars are a big reason for this.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of course, Shohei Ohtani is the biggest Japanese star Los Angeles has, as he's arguably the biggest name in baseball and might be on track to become the greatest player in the sport's history, depending on who you are.

The Dodgers also have Roki Sasaki, a talented young Japanese pitcher. Then there's Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who won the 2025 World Series MVP Award after winning three games in the series against the Toronto Blue Jays and producing a 1.02 ERA with 15 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Given Yamamoto's success and standing in Los Angeles, there has been a lot of interest in his personal life and whether he's dating anybody.

What's for sure is that the 27-year-old was spotted shopping together in Beverly Hills with Japanese model and reality star Niki Niwa in November of 2024. Therefore, there has been speculation that the two are dating.

Niki Niwa's Pink Bouquet Post Could Include Hint About Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dating Life

Since Yamamoto doesn't post on social media or speak about his personal life, it's hard to know whether he's still with Niwa.

What's for sure is that someone seems to be showering Niwa with gifts, which was shown by an Instagram post she made at the end of April that started off with her holding a massive bouquet of pink flowers.

It's unclear where Niwa is located in that photo, nor where she is in any of the other photos taken. And maybe the fact that she and Yamamoto haven't spotted in public for over a year suggests that the two aren't seeing each other any longer.

Or maybe they're still going strong and just prefer to keep things very private, which is what Shohei Ohtani prefers to do with his wife, Mamiko.