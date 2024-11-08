Model Niki Niwa, Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto spotted in Beverly Hills shopping
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is having one hell of a year.
The Japanese star pitcher not only is on the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history at 12 years and $325 million, he joined Sohei Ohtani in LA where he won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was brilliant in Game 2 against the New York Yankees.
What could be better? How about dating a model? Rumors have swirled the 26-year-old hurler is off the market after he was spotted with Japanese model Niki Niwa shopping on Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive.
Here’s what we know about Niwa: She’s 28, a 5-foot-5 model and actress, who appeared in roles in “Terrace House: Aloha State” and “Peanut Butter Sandwich”, and has 772K followers on Instagram.
Yamamoto went 7-2 on the season with a 3.00 ERA and 105 strikeouts.
He was worth all $325 million for the Dodgers in Game 2 with his 6 and 1/3 innings of work only giving up one earned run.
Before coming over to the Dodgers, Yamamoto previously played in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) for the Orix Buffaloes. In NPB, Yamamoto was a three-time MVP and a three-time Triple Crown winner.
If the dating rumors are true or not, Yamamoto is living the dream. After all, being out with a beautiful girl in Beverly Hills can’t be all that bad.
