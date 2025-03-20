The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers' Yamamoto does tippy toes photo with 6-foot-4 Ohtani, Sasaki twin towers

The three Japanese stars came through big in the Tokyo Series, and took an epic photo to celebrate the two Los Angeles wins.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (left) with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (left) with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese stars came through big to help lift the defending World Series champions to a 2-0 start on the season in the Tokyo Series from Japan.

While Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star on the team and crushed a home run in the second game vs. the Chicago Cubs from the Tokyo Dome, pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and newly acquired Roki Sasaki also pitched well while in front of their home country fans.

Ohtani watches his first home run of the season. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After a fun week filled with an epic sushi meal thanks to Ohtani and some yummy rare treats courtesy of Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka, the team headed back to LA, but not before taking an epic photo with the fearsome threesome from Japan. Ohtani and Sasiki both stand 6-foot-4, while Yamamoto is just 5-foot-10. Ohtani said pointed out on Instagram, he’s on his “tippie toes” between the “boys.”

While Yamamoto is smaller than Sasaki, they both aren’t close to the money Ohtani commands with the Dodgers. Yamamoto is on a 12-year, $325 million contract, while Sasaki is on a rookie contract of $760K for this season (although he did receive a $6.5 million signing bonus). Ohtani is on a record 10-year, $700 million contract.

Height and contracts aside, it’s clear from the opening two games that the three Japanese stars will play a big role for the Dodgers this season as they look to repeat.

Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani
Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani / Shohei Ohtani/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

