Dodgers' Yamamoto does tippy toes photo with 6-foot-4 Ohtani, Sasaki twin towers
The Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese stars came through big to help lift the defending World Series champions to a 2-0 start on the season in the Tokyo Series from Japan.
While Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star on the team and crushed a home run in the second game vs. the Chicago Cubs from the Tokyo Dome, pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and newly acquired Roki Sasaki also pitched well while in front of their home country fans.
After a fun week filled with an epic sushi meal thanks to Ohtani and some yummy rare treats courtesy of Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka, the team headed back to LA, but not before taking an epic photo with the fearsome threesome from Japan. Ohtani and Sasiki both stand 6-foot-4, while Yamamoto is just 5-foot-10. Ohtani said pointed out on Instagram, he’s on his “tippie toes” between the “boys.”
While Yamamoto is smaller than Sasaki, they both aren’t close to the money Ohtani commands with the Dodgers. Yamamoto is on a 12-year, $325 million contract, while Sasaki is on a rookie contract of $760K for this season (although he did receive a $6.5 million signing bonus). Ohtani is on a record 10-year, $700 million contract.
Height and contracts aside, it’s clear from the opening two games that the three Japanese stars will play a big role for the Dodgers this season as they look to repeat.