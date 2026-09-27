Joe Burrow showed up for work Sunday looking like he might have somewhere very different to be at 1 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback arrived ahead of the team’s road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers wearing a light blue button-down shirt, tan cargo-style pants and white sneakers. It was understated by Burrow standards, particularly for a player whose pregame wardrobe has produced some memorable looks over the years.

Naturally, the internet noticed.

The Bengals shared video of their quarterback making his way through the stadium with his suitcase in tow, captioning the clip, “Burrow in the ‘burgh.”

It didn't take long for fans to turn Burrow's relatively simple arrival into one of the more entertaining pregame conversations of Sunday afternoon.

Joe Burrow Goes Business Casual Before Bengals-Steelers

There was no consensus on exactly what Burrow was dressed for. There were, however, plenty of suggestions.

“Business casual for a casual game,” one fan wrote.

Another went with an even simpler assessment: “business casual 😎”

Others saw something entirely different.

“Why is he dressed like a lawyer?” one person asked.

Another fan joked that Burrow looked like he was headed to “a job interview in the food court at the mall” before confidently predicting the quarterback would throw for 450 yards anyway.

Not everybody was interested in roasting the look. One commenter declared, “The aura is unbeatable,” while another wrote, “Locked in 🔥 that’s my QB!”

And then people started looking more closely at the pants. That was when the conversation took a turn.

Fans Can't Get Over One Detail of Joe Burrow's Outfit

Burrow's pants featured cargo pockets unusually low on each leg, around his shins.

Apparently, NFL fans needed answers.

Everett Schuster, whose verified Instagram account joined the conversation, posed perhaps the most important question of the afternoon:

“What you keep in those pockets crystal chess pieces?”

He wasn't alone.

“Bro genuine question, what are you putting in your shin pockets?” another commenter asked.

“Shin pockets?!” read another response.

Someone else simply wanted to know: “Why he got pockets at bottom his pants? 😂”

One fan decided to embrace them altogether, writing, “Shin cargo pockets? 🔥🔥🔥”

For all the questions, Burrow offered no explanation for what, exactly, those pockets were intended to carry. He had more pressing matters awaiting him Sunday afternoon anyway.

The quarterback's outfit may have looked ready for the office, a courtroom or, depending on which commenter you ask, a mandatory school choir concert.

Burrow's actual destination was Acrisure Stadium.

And after the internet finished dissecting his pants, there was a football game to play.

